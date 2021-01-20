The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $4.61 EPS

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) released its earnings results on Monday. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.69 EPS.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $4.39 on Wednesday, reaching $289.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,056,711. The company has a market capitalization of $99.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52-week low of $130.85 and a 52-week high of $309.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $262.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

Several research firms have weighed in on GS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $291.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $308.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $225.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

