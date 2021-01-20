The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) PT Raised to $445.00 at Oppenheimer

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $407.00 to $445.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 51.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $345.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $308.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.67.

NYSE:GS opened at $294.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $262.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.36. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52 week low of $130.85 and a 52 week high of $309.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 26.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

