The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) PT Raised to $445.00 at Oppenheimer

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $407.00 to $445.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 51.26% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $345.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $308.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.67.
NYSE:GS opened at $294.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $262.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.36. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52 week low of $130.85 and a 52 week high of $309.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.
About The Goldman Sachs Group
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.
