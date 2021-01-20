The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Holdings Increased by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,494 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for approximately 2.3% of Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $22,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 2.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,084,248 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,780,796,000 after purchasing an additional 441,321 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 5.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,970,350 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,768,863,000 after acquiring an additional 470,651 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 0.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,635,513 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,842,749,000 after acquiring an additional 47,961 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,556,701 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,820,862,000 after acquiring an additional 165,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 0.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,006,011 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,667,929,000 after acquiring an additional 41,218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Wedbush cut shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.25.

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at $12,539,757.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HD stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $275.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,185,510. The business has a fifty day moving average of $268.80 and a 200-day moving average of $272.14. The stock has a market cap of $296.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $292.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The business had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

