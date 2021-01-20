The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Price Target Lowered to $37.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

KHC has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Kraft Heinz from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.56.

The Kraft Heinz stock opened at $32.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.90. The company has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The Kraft Heinz has a fifty-two week low of $19.99 and a fifty-two week high of $36.37.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 29,169,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $884,129,060.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elio Leoni Sceti acquired 90,000 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.22 per share, with a total value of $2,989,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in The Kraft Heinz by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its position in The Kraft Heinz by 1.4% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 27,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in The Kraft Heinz by 2.1% during the third quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 20,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP increased its position in The Kraft Heinz by 30.9% during the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Investment Management increased its position in The Kraft Heinz by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

