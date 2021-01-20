The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.57.

NYT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of The New York Times in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The New York Times from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of The New York Times from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th.

Get The New York Times alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NYT traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $48.34. 14,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,319,862. The New York Times has a 1-year low of $26.13 and a 1-year high of $52.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.98 and a beta of 0.82.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $426.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.88 million. The New York Times had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The New York Times will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The New York Times’s payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

In other news, Director David S. Perpich sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total value of $74,613.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,190.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Route One Investment Company L.P. increased its stake in The New York Times by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 2,385,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,074,000 after buying an additional 513,250 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The New York Times in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,270,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The New York Times by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,162,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,862,000 after purchasing an additional 15,263 shares during the last quarter. Lateef Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of The New York Times by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lateef Investment Management L.P. now owns 768,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,886,000 after purchasing an additional 46,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The New York Times by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 686,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,360,000 after purchasing an additional 10,362 shares during the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for The New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.