The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SHW. Loop Capital upped their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $695.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. CSFB upped their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $734.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered The Sherwin-Williams from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $700.00 to $740.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $785.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $709.67.

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $725.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $725.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $689.04. The Sherwin-Williams has a 12-month low of $325.43 and a 12-month high of $758.00.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.80 by $0.49. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 56.69% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.19, for a total transaction of $14,933,173.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,306 shares in the company, valued at $83,978,828.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 7,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.47, for a total value of $4,997,147.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,034,655.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 3.3% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,299,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,298,971,000 after buying an additional 77,578 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 6,373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 322.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,752 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

