The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Purchased by Deltec Asset Management LLC

Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 98.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,770 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares during the quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $2,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,540 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 704,112 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $48,084,000 after purchasing an additional 5,783 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 18,174 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 23,135 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

In other The TJX Companies news, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $1,235,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total transaction of $4,768,548.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 269,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,514,401.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The TJX Companies stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.88. The stock had a trading volume of 68,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,608,023. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.39. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $70.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $81.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.97, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TJX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.04.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

