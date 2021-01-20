Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Purchased by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 1.6% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,915,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $845,722,000 after buying an additional 48,950 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 121,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 43,879 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,373,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 23,718 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,048,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 218.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 70,308 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,043,000 after purchasing an additional 48,217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMO opened at $507.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $477.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $446.65. The stock has a market cap of $201.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.21 and a 52 week high of $532.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $477.00 to $539.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $494.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.58.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total transaction of $6,696,780.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,485,089.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.94, for a total transaction of $4,799,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,759,398.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,246 shares of company stock valued at $18,220,461. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

