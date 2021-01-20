Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Purchased by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 1.6% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 287,808.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,954,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,221 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $280,017,000. AKO Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $192,228,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,107,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $488,887,000 after acquiring an additional 427,229 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,621,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,210,756,000 after acquiring an additional 376,531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $494.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $477.00 to $539.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.58.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.94, for a total value of $4,799,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,759,398.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total transaction of $6,696,780.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,485,089.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,246 shares of company stock valued at $18,220,461. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $507.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.21 and a fifty-two week high of $532.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $477.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $446.65. The company has a market cap of $201.09 billion, a PE ratio of 41.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $1.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.