THETA Price Tops $1.92 on Major Exchanges (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. During the last seven days, THETA has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One THETA token can now be purchased for approximately $1.92 or 0.00005511 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. THETA has a total market capitalization of $1.92 billion and $84.89 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00057488 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $181.30 or 0.00519231 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00042185 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,328.39 or 0.03804475 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00012959 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00015835 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

THETA Profile

THETA is a token. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . THETA’s official website is www.thetatoken.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

Buying and Selling THETA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

