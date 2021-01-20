Thompson Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,681 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,594 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Oracle by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,322,102 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $85,527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in Oracle by 4.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 3.4% in the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 5,642 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. F&V Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 112,205 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 148.9% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 871 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,647 shares in the company, valued at $20,127,055. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $6,163,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Oracle from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BNP Paribas raised Oracle to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Oracle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.68.

NYSE ORCL traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,832,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,646,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $180.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.62. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.71 and a fifty-two week high of $66.20.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

