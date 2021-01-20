Thompson Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,182 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 5,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 194,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $1,710,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,085,192.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $142.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $148.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Truist upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.41.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

