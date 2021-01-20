Thompson Investment Management Inc. Sells 334 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,156 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $4,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,000. Guardian Investment Management increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 12,968 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,775,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 6,388 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, Grassi Investment Management increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 54,200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $11,602,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the period. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $231.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $221.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners reissued a “sell” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.75.

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $6.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $210.71. 11,495,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,455,956. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $349.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $218.49 and a 200 day moving average of $184.09.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The business had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. On average, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

