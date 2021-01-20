Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 451 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for approximately 1.9% of Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 228,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,205 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 61,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 34,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 35,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the period. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Gabelli cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.75.

NYSE BMY traded down $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.11. 389,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,391,299. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $149.59 billion, a PE ratio of -606.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $45.76 and a fifty-two week high of $68.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.29.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

In other news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $57,051.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,640.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 13,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $823,244.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,135.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,410,814 in the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

