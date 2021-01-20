Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Has $776,000 Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,882 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,784,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,108,378 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $514,255,000 after buying an additional 248,845 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 925,822 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $115,552,000 after buying an additional 214,948 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 536,721 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $66,988,000 after buying an additional 195,451 shares during the period. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,589,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.29. 50,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,683,089. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -330.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $58.41 and a 52 week high of $182.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $163.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.09.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.66%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NXPI. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.52.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 10,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total transaction of $1,576,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,820,905.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jasmin Staiblin bought 1,500 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $134.30 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,642 shares in the company, valued at $354,820.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,128 shares of company stock valued at $6,171,512. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

