Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Invests $474,000 in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. American National Bank grew its stake in Caterpillar by 3,554.9% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 24,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after buying an additional 23,889 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $748,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth $7,677,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Caterpillar by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 25,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider William P. Ainsworth sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $1,857,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,840,824.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.50, for a total value of $416,081.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,531 shares of company stock valued at $6,619,389 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Langenberg & Company downgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.43.

Shares of CAT traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $192.40. The company had a trading volume of 85,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,623,212. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.50 and a 52-week high of $200.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $183.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.67.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

