Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Takes $261,000 Position in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AZZ. Alpha Windward LLC increased its holdings in AZZ by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 12,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in AZZ by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in AZZ by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AZZ by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in AZZ during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AZZ alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AZZ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Sidoti downgraded shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AZZ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th.

Shares of AZZ stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.43. 890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,275. AZZ Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.31 and a fifty-two week high of $51.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.35 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. AZZ had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $226.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.71 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. AZZ’s revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AZZ Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 25th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.09%.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy and Metal Coatings. The Energy segment provides specialized products and services designed to support industrial, electrical, and nuclear applications.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ).

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.