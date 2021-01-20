Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RDVY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at about $365,000. Park National Corp OH increased its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 40.9% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 25,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 7,490 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 581,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,046,000 after acquiring an additional 41,411 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter worth about $571,000.

NASDAQ:RDVY traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.42. 5,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,944. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $21.33 and a one year high of $41.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.211 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th.

