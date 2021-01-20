TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Brokerages predict that TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) will report $0.53 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TowneBank’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.52. TowneBank reported earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that TowneBank will report full-year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.85. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $2.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TowneBank.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. TowneBank had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $192.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.52 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TOWN. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on TowneBank from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TowneBank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in TowneBank by 3.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,272,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,171,000 after buying an additional 219,464 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of TowneBank during the third quarter worth about $2,594,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of TowneBank by 30.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 307,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,789,000 after purchasing an additional 72,036 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of TowneBank by 172.3% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 110,687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 70,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 12.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 488,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,196,000 after purchasing an additional 52,331 shares in the last quarter. 47.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TOWN opened at $25.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.01. TowneBank has a 52 week low of $15.03 and a 52 week high of $28.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.86 and its 200-day moving average is $19.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 30th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 29th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.31%.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

