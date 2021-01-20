Townsend & Associates Inc Boosts Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Townsend & Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,104 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the quarter. FedEx comprises approximately 1.9% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in FedEx by 8,151.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 815,578 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $205,135,000 after acquiring an additional 825,708 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,945,173 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $693,412,000 after acquiring an additional 711,755 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in FedEx by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 722,306 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $181,674,000 after acquiring an additional 405,985 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth about $96,645,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,483,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

In other FedEx news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 13,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total value of $3,536,204.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,333.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark R. Allen sold 13,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.04, for a total value of $3,410,487.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,048,256.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FDX traded down $3.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $249.52. 2,127,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,613,303. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $88.69 and a one year high of $305.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.68.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 27.37%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.00.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

