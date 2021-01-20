Townsend & Associates Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Townsend & Associates Inc decreased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,060,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,633,644,000 after buying an additional 3,752,328 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,463,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,935,000 after buying an additional 566,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,764,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,965,000 after buying an additional 462,211 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 176.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 710,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,608,000 after buying an additional 453,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,373,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,978,000 after buying an additional 331,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.58.

CL traded down $1.03 on Tuesday, hitting $80.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,998,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,791,415. The company has a market cap of $69.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $58.49 and a 12-month high of $86.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.86.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

In related news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $591,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,223.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 5,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.31, for a total value of $476,285.73. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,594 shares in the company, valued at $2,439,354.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 261,885 shares of company stock valued at $22,254,529 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

