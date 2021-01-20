Townsend & Associates Inc Purchases 146 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Townsend & Associates Inc raised its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,088 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. salesforce.com makes up about 1.3% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. raised its position in salesforce.com by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 2,536 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.92, for a total value of $928,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,994,564.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 16,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.25, for a total value of $4,219,385.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,219,385.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,499 shares of company stock valued at $41,301,192 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CRM traded up $3.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $216.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,627,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,368,192. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $115.29 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $222.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.23.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Pritchard Capital lowered salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered salesforce.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $278.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.39.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

