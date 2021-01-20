Traceability Chain Price Hits $0.0033 on Major Exchanges (TAC)

Traceability Chain (CURRENCY:TAC) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. One Traceability Chain token can now be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Traceability Chain has a market capitalization of $3.02 million and $358.00 worth of Traceability Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Traceability Chain has traded up 20.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004558 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00052363 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003313 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000043 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00022197 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003286 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 26.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002263 BTC.

About Traceability Chain

Traceability Chain (CRYPTO:TAC) is a token. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Traceability Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 912,375,674 tokens. Traceability Chain’s official website is tacchain.cn . Traceability Chain’s official message board is blog.tacchain.cn . Traceability Chain’s official Twitter account is @TraceabilityCh1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Traceability Chain Token Trading

Traceability Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

