Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on TC Energy (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 4,361 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 964% compared to the average volume of 410 call options.

TC Energy stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.28. 120,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,544,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.51. TC Energy has a 12-month low of $32.37 and a 12-month high of $57.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.05. The stock has a market cap of $41.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. TC Energy had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TC Energy will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.608 dividend. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.41%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in TC Energy during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Lee Financial Co raised its position in TC Energy by 111.7% during the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in TC Energy by 51.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in TC Energy during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in TC Energy by 22.1% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

TRP has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of TC Energy from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.76.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

