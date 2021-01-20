Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER)

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 21,862 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,240% compared to the average daily volume of 1,631 call options.
OMER has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Omeros in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America started coverage on Omeros in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group upped their target price on Omeros from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Omeros currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.
In related news, Director Thomas J. Cable sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $84,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,067 shares in the company, valued at $679,936.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
OMER opened at $19.46 on Wednesday. Omeros has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $25.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.85. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.65.
Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $26.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.75 million. Analysts expect that Omeros will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.
Omeros Company Profile
Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.
