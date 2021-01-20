Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER)

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 21,862 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,240% compared to the average daily volume of 1,631 call options.

OMER has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Omeros in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America started coverage on Omeros in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group upped their target price on Omeros from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Omeros currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Cable sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $84,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,067 shares in the company, valued at $679,936.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Omeros by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omeros in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Omeros during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omeros during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 192.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 5,688 shares during the period. 56.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OMER opened at $19.46 on Wednesday. Omeros has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $25.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.85. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.65.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $26.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.75 million. Analysts expect that Omeros will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

