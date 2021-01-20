Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Purchased by Stack Financial Management Inc

Stack Financial Management Inc raised its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 89,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $13,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TT. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 98.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after buying an additional 20,883 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 73,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,859,000 after acquiring an additional 25,488 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 6,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Argus raised Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.78.

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 232,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $33,612,573.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 373,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,075,529.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 16,000 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $2,324,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,180,015.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TT traded up $3.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.49. 1,700,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,386,704. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.62. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $155.31. The company has a market cap of $36.86 billion, a PE ratio of 41.15, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

