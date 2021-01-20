Transform Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Transform Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 34.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 139,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,011 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 1.6% of Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $7,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 212,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,667,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 126,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,012,000 after buying an additional 11,539 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,601,000 after purchasing an additional 51,243 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 218,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,965,000 after purchasing an additional 6,085 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $263,000.

NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $55.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.24. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $30.39 and a 1-year high of $56.13.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

