Transform Wealth LLC Reduces Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Transform Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 42.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,627 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 12,988 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 1.3% of Transform Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 32,715 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,472,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 37,328 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Alley Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,931 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on UNH. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $371.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.32.

NYSE:UNH opened at $352.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $347.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $324.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $187.72 and a fifty-two week high of $367.95.

In other news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $3,368,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,202 shares in the company, valued at $58,186,296. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total transaction of $3,484,459.17. Insiders have sold 130,253 shares of company stock valued at $43,485,730 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

