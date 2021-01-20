TRH Financial LLC Has $3 Million Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

TRH Financial LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing makes up approximately 1.7% of TRH Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 17.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,551,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,886 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7,737.3% during the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 939,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,023,000 after buying an additional 927,314 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 118.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,368,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,888,000 after buying an additional 741,879 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,383,000. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 29.4% during the third quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,807,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,062,000 after buying an additional 410,732 shares during the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $197.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.00.

In other news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 450 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,855 shares in the company, valued at $456,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total value of $102,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,670.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 77,731 shares of company stock valued at $12,957,058. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADP traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.07. The stock had a trading volume of 26,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,076,546. The firm has a market cap of $69.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $172.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.11 and a 52 week high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 62.84%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

