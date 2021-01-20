TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $19.99

TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.99 and last traded at $19.98, with a volume of 53999 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.34.
Several research firms have weighed in on TPH. Royal Bank of Canada lowered TRI Pointe Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. B. Riley upgraded TRI Pointe Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on TRI Pointe Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.59.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio grew its position in TRI Pointe Group by 557.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in TRI Pointe Group by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 107,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 149,615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 158.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 78,079 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 47,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,695,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,051,000 after buying an additional 2,774,417 shares during the last quarter.
TRI Pointe Group Company Profile (NYSE:TPH)
TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company operates a portfolio of six brands across ten states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.
