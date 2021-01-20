TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $19.99

TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.99 and last traded at $19.98, with a volume of 53999 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.34.

Several research firms have weighed in on TPH. Royal Bank of Canada lowered TRI Pointe Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. B. Riley upgraded TRI Pointe Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on TRI Pointe Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.59.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $826.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.38 million. TRI Pointe Group had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 8.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts expect that TRI Pointe Group, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio grew its position in TRI Pointe Group by 557.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in TRI Pointe Group by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 107,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 149,615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 158.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 78,079 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 47,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,695,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,051,000 after buying an additional 2,774,417 shares during the last quarter.

TRI Pointe Group Company Profile

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company operates a portfolio of six brands across ten states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

