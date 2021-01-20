Triad Investment Management Trims Stock Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Triad Investment Management decreased its position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 89,217 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the quarter. Axalta Coating Systems comprises 2.8% of Triad Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Triad Investment Management’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $2,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter worth $278,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 6.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 7,962 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 20.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,424,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,224,000 after acquiring an additional 592,858 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter valued at $746,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 801.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,358 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 23,433 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AXTA opened at $28.87 on Wednesday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1 year low of $12.92 and a 1 year high of $31.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.26. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.44 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AXTA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

In related news, Director Robert M. Mclaughlin sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $992,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,490 shares in the company, valued at $1,999,096.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

