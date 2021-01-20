Tributary Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Tributary Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,690 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 201.6% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $273.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $268.74 and a 200-day moving average of $272.67. The firm has a market cap of $294.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $292.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Gordon Haskett raised shares of The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.25.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

