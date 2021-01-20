Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 400 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lowered its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in MSCI in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in MSCI in the third quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in MSCI by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in MSCI by 235.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in MSCI in the third quarter worth about $64,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $391.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $416.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $398.44.

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,279 shares in the company, valued at $11,170,205. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total transaction of $945,600.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $2,401,025. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $411.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $432.01 and its 200 day moving average is $383.67. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $218.65 and a 52-week high of $455.81.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $425.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.48 million. MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. MSCI’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, broker-dealer structured products, and asset allocation.

