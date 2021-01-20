Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) (TSE:TCW) Upgraded at Cormark

Cormark upgraded shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) (TSE:TCW) from a market perform rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$2.30 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$1.40.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.30 to C$1.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.50 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.60 to C$1.90 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James reiterated a strong-buy rating on shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy reiterated a buy rating on shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$1.55.

Shares of TSE TCW opened at C$1.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.88. Trican Well Service Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$0.42 and a 52-week high of C$1.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.58 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$474.95 million and a P/E ratio of -2.15.

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) (TSE:TCW) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$74.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$66.33 million. Analysts forecast that Trican Well Service Ltd. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) news, insider Clarke Inc. sold 298,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.60, for a total transaction of C$477,920.00.

About Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO)

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

