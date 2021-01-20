Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Has $11.56 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 127,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,422 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF accounts for 5.2% of Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF were worth $11,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 132,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,683,000 after acquiring an additional 5,009 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 595,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,010,000 after acquiring an additional 81,874 shares during the period. McAdam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 861,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,560,000 after acquiring an additional 57,178 shares during the period. Finally, DDD Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 17,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 702 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,944. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.72. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $52.05 and a 52 week high of $92.97.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

