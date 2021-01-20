Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on Triterras in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

TRIT stock opened at $8.10 on Tuesday. Triterras has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $15.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.89.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Triterras stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 194,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,140,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.60% of Triterras as of its most recent SEC filing.

Triterras Company Profile

Triterras, Inc, though its subsidiaries, operates as a fintech company. The company operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platform that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is based in Singapore.

