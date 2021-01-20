Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on Triterras in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.
TRIT stock opened at $8.10 on Tuesday. Triterras has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $15.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.89.
Triterras Company Profile
Triterras, Inc, though its subsidiaries, operates as a fintech company. The company operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platform that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is based in Singapore.
