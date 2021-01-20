Tronox Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:TROX)

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 3,321 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 581% compared to the typical daily volume of 488 call options.

Shares of TROX traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,651. Tronox has a one year low of $3.97 and a one year high of $16.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.65.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Tronox had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.34 million. On average, research analysts predict that Tronox will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TROX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded Tronox from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Tronox from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox during the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox during the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 19,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 19,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 7,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 245.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 15,177 shares in the last quarter. 54.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

