True Seigniorage Dollar Trading Down 39.7% This Week (TSD)

True Seigniorage Dollar (CURRENCY:TSD) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One True Seigniorage Dollar coin can currently be purchased for $0.0349 or 0.00000096 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, True Seigniorage Dollar has traded 39.7% lower against the dollar. True Seigniorage Dollar has a market cap of $818,351.42 and $18,465.00 worth of True Seigniorage Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00045307 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.25 or 0.00116701 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.62 or 0.00073535 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.54 or 0.00250068 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000762 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,907.00 or 0.96410178 BTC.

About True Seigniorage Dollar

True Seigniorage Dollar’s total supply is 23,478,362 coins.

True Seigniorage Dollar Coin Trading

True Seigniorage Dollar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as True Seigniorage Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire True Seigniorage Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase True Seigniorage Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

