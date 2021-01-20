Truist Securiti Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Xilinx in a research report issued on Friday, January 15th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now expects that the programmable devices maker will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.86. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Xilinx’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.53 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. 140166 reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Xilinx in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Xilinx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Xilinx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Xilinx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.95.

XLNX stock opened at $139.36 on Monday. Xilinx has a 1-year low of $67.68 and a 1-year high of $154.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.44, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.21.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $766.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 4th quarter valued at $13,601,000. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in Xilinx during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Xilinx by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in Xilinx by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 21,983 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Xilinx by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,545 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

