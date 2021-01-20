Truist Securiti Comments on KBR, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:KBR)

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) – Truist Securiti upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of KBR in a report issued on Friday, January 15th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $2.30 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.22.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on KBR from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on KBR from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised KBR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of KBR in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of KBR from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.42.

NYSE:KBR opened at $31.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.91 and its 200-day moving average is $25.41. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.24 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. KBR has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $32.26.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 13.98%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in KBR by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,724,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,282,000 after purchasing an additional 850,878 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of KBR by 2.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,312 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of KBR by 148.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 188,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after buying an additional 112,503 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KBR in the third quarter valued at $857,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KBR in the third quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total transaction of $63,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,694.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

