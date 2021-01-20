Tuttle Tactical Management Acquires New Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,383 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,000. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.4% of Tuttle Tactical Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $521.01 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $180.68 and a fifty-two week high of $589.07. The company has a market cap of $322.51 billion, a PE ratio of 85.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $527.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $503.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price target (up from $525.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Cascend Securities increased their target price on NVIDIA from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.92.

In related news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total transaction of $192,425.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 356 shares in the company, valued at $192,425.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress purchased 200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $536.95 per share, with a total value of $107,390.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

