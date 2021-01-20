Tuttle Tactical Management Buys New Position in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,994 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,000. Seagate Technology makes up about 0.9% of Tuttle Tactical Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 269.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,106 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $645,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $528,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 336,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $20,538,275.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $1,251,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,679,378 shares of company stock valued at $284,719,242. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $61.22 on Wednesday. Seagate Technology plc has a 1 year low of $39.02 and a 1 year high of $66.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.29 and its 200 day moving average is $52.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.17. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.64%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Benchmark raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.18.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

