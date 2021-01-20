Tuttle Tactical Management Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Tuttle Tactical Management decreased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 52.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,552 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises approximately 1.9% of Tuttle Tactical Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Tuttle Tactical Management’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 310.3% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,236,000 after acquiring an additional 20,371 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 43,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $271,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 3,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $309.32 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $182.10 and a twelve month high of $312.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $304.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $293.34.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

