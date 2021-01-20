Tuttle Tactical Management Has $534,000 Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Tuttle Tactical Management reduced its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,224 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TYL. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 113.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 740,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,229,000 after purchasing an additional 393,772 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1,042.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 421,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,072,000 after purchasing an additional 384,179 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $64,547,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,634,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,615,386,000 after purchasing an additional 74,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 9.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 504,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,003,000 after purchasing an additional 41,746 shares during the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,924 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $2,665,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,186 shares in the company, valued at $31,583,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total transaction of $4,122,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,311,429.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,341 shares of company stock valued at $31,422,329. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TYL opened at $423.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $247.22 and a 12 month high of $466.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $435.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $384.25.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $285.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.07 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TYL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $380.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Tyler Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.00.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

