Tuttle Tactical Management Invests $579,000 in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 36,734 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 386.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 914,646 shares of the airline’s stock worth $11,241,000 after acquiring an additional 726,713 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,904 shares of the airline’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in American Airlines Group by 689.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in American Airlines Group by 27.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,401,826 shares of the airline’s stock worth $31,392,000 after buying an additional 519,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in American Airlines Group by 31.7% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 38,246 shares of the airline’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. 44.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AAL opened at $15.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.44. American Airlines Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $30.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.82.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($5.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($5.62) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 73.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -19.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on AAL. 140166 increased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Cowen downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.76.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a mainline fleet of 942 aircraft. It serves 365 destinations in approximately 61 countries, principally from its hubs and gateways in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC American Airlines Group Inc has strategic partnership with JetBlue Airways Corp.

