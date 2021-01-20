Tuttle Tactical Management Purchases Shares of 63,498 CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB)

Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 63,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000. Tuttle Tactical Management owned 0.06% of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the third quarter valued at about $352,000. 25.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II alerts:

PRPB stock opened at $10.76 on Wednesday. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $10.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.27.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB).

Receive News & Ratings for CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.