U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.33.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Silica in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

In related news, COO Michael L. Winkler sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total transaction of $39,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Derek Ussery sold 14,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total transaction of $104,217.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,160 shares of company stock valued at $163,708 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLCA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in U.S. Silica by 80.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,022,026 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 457,137 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,301,113 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after buying an additional 260,196 shares during the last quarter. Eos Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eos Management L.P. now owns 215,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in U.S. Silica during the third quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in U.S. Silica by 6.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,379,607 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 84,537 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SLCA traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $9.19. The stock had a trading volume of 21,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998,137. The company has a market capitalization of $679.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 3.22. U.S. Silica has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $9.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.48.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The mining company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 42.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $176.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. U.S. Silica’s revenue was down 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Silica will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

