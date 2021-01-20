U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) Shares Up 6.3%

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX)’s share price shot up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.99 and last traded at $7.79. 312,270 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 281,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.33.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on USX. Stifel Nicolaus raised U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America downgraded U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.63.

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $386.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -778.22 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.07.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $431.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.04 million. U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 4.29%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other U.S. Xpress Enterprises news, insider Robert D. Pischke bought 11,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.59 per share, for a total transaction of $78,974.56. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 140,090 shares in the company, valued at $923,193.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John C. Rickel acquired 10,000 shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $65,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,051. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 29.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 563.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,392 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 612,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,056,000 after buying an additional 16,536 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 18,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at $199,000. Institutional investors own 37.03% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX)

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

