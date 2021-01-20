UBS Group Analysts Give BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) a €70.00 Price Target

BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) has been assigned a €70.00 ($82.35) target price by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BAS. Barclays set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.50 ($73.53) price objective on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Independent Research set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BASF SE (BAS.F) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €67.53 ($79.45).

Shares of ETR:BAS traded down €0.89 ($1.05) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €66.59 ($78.34). The stock had a trading volume of 2,469,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €64.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is €55.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.66. BASF SE has a 1-year low of €37.36 ($43.95) and a 1-year high of €69.24 ($81.46).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

