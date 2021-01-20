Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Hits New 52-Week High at $57.78

Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $57.78 and last traded at $57.64, with a volume of 508 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.77.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UEIC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.77. The firm has a market cap of $799.56 million, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.27.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.17). Universal Electronics had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $153.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.66 million. On average, analysts forecast that Universal Electronics Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Edward K. Zinser sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $260,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,172,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 3.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Universal Electronics by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 178,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,339,000 after purchasing an additional 10,349 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Universal Electronics by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Universal Electronics by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 99,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 18,150 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Electronics Company Profile (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for consumer electronics, subscription broadcasting, home entertainment, automation, security, and hospitality and climate control markets.

